White Hall hosts first annual Pumpkin Festival

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall hosted their first annual Pumpkin Festival Saturday afternoon outside of their new municipal building.

After attending the West Virginia Municipal League Meeting in Huntington over the summer, White Hall officials have decided to work towards branding their town.

“We need to brand our town, we need our own brand, we need community involvement, we got together and got a committee and the committee has worked very hard for the first annual Pumpkin Festival,” said John Michael, Mayor of White Hall.

The festival provided bounce houses, face painting, live music and vendors.