White Hall hosts ribbon cutting at new public safety building

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Town of White Hall hosted a ribbon cutting and dedication of the new public safety building Friday.

Many in attendance said the opening of the new White Hall Public Safety Building is exciting as the town had outgrown its old location. The new building will allow for expansion and growth with the potential of adding new services to the community.

“Right now, we have the administrative side and the police department finished, and then after that, probably about August, mid-August to the end of August we are going to open up for the EMS and fire station,” said Cindy Stover, White Hall Town Coordinator.

After the ribbon cutting ceremony residents were able to tour the new facility, and get a firsthand look at the administrative offices and the new police department.