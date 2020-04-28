WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The town of White Hall held its regular virtual council meeting Monday evening and discussed exciting topics the town has to look forward to.

Council discussed changing the town’s logo to something more modern and colorful, but has decided to wait to make the decision until members can meet in person.

Despite reports of council meeting once a month, Mayor John Michael explained meetings will remain bi-weekly.

“It’s more important now than ever to have our meetings twice a month because we’re at a point in this pandemic that we, as a town need to react to the governors announcements,” Michael described.

This is not the only changes that White Hall has seen in the past weeks. Council is currently in the process of selling the old town hall building and they’re hopeful they will have a buyer once businesses can reopen. Officials with White Hall are also working to expand the outer edge of the town limits.