White Hall Public Safety Building to be used as a location for early voting

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The White Hall Public Safety building will be a second location in Marion County for early voting use for the 2020 election.

In addition to the current early voting location in the Marion County Court House, this location will be available for anyone to use as early voting, or absentee voting. White Hall officials working in voting registration, wanted to provide another location in a growing area, in the hopes to see the voter turnout increase.

Deputy County Clerk Julie Kincaid, is also working with voter registration and said this location is prime for the people who live on the outskirts of Marion county.

“White Hall is heavily populated now, and its becoming its own little place, because it is a town now,” said Kincaid. “So, we had the opportunity with this building, because there’s ample room in here and its centrally located with it being near Walmart, we know a lot of traffic hits out here. Even if someone is as simple as going to the movies, it would be great if they stop by and vote.”

This early voting, and absentee voting option is available for anyone who is a registered voter in Marion county only. Early voting will be open starting on April 29 – May 9.