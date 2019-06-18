White Hall Town Council canvass election results

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – White Hall Town Council hosted canvassing of town council election results Monday at the new White Hall Public Safety Building.

Poll slips were matched against the election stubs and then compared to the number of ballots cast in the election. Town Recorder, Charles Mason, said there were no discrepancies in the election and that all the results have been thoroughly checked.

“Voter turnout was very light. We had 18 total voters, five I think on election day,” said Charles Mason, White Hall Town Recorder.

Canvassed results are:

Mayor, John Jay Michael – Votes 11

Recorder, Charles E. Mason – Votes 12

Council, Frank Jarman – Votes 12

Council, John Jacob – Votes 13

Council, Tim Ridenour – Votes 12

Council, Eric D. Martin – Votes 11

Council, Jason DeFrance – Votes 8

After canvassing, council went into a special meeting where they accepted the resignation of councilwoman, Zella Keener. Her seat will remain open until the newly elected council person fills that seat on July 1.