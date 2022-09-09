(WJW) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called for multiple flag orders this weekend. Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday, is being remembered all across the United States. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the Queen, and Gov. Justice reaffirmed this order for the state of West Virginia.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff at the White House, all federal buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels until sunset on the day of internment, the order states.

Several other state governments have also ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds.

In the video below, the Terminal Tower in Cleveland goes dark on Thursday night in honor of the late monarch.

In his Thursday proclamation, Pres. Biden wrote, in part:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example.” Pres. Joseph R. Biden

Flags in West Virginia will also be flown at half staff on Sunday for Remembrance Day, in memory of the attack on Sept. 11, 2001. According to a release from Gov. Justice send on Friday, Heroes Day “celebrates the bravery and sacrifice of first responders in West Virginia; including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunications.”