Woman charged in Grafton after she and passengers smoke marijuana in her vehicle with an infant present, deputies say

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies said they noticed she and passengers in her vehicle were smoking marijuana with an infant present.

On May 13, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area near Low Level Bridge Road in Grafton when they saw a tan sedan with a registration light out, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and saw three adults inside with lit cigarettes and a “large amount of smoke was coming from the vehicle,” according to the complaint; as deputies approached the vehicle, however, they “could smell a very strong odor of marijuana as well as cigarettes.”

Also, as deputies got closer to the vehicle, they noticed an infant in a front-facing car seat who was not restrained inside of it nor was the car seat secured with a seat belt, deputies said “the seat belt was through the car seat but wasn’t even buckled.”

When deputies spoke to the vehicle’s driver, identified as Hope Shingleford, 19, of Grafton, they learned that one of the vehicle’s passengers “had a joint he was smoking prior to picking up the infant,” according to the complaint.

When one of the vehicle’s passengers handed deputies the joint, they observed that it “was still warm around end…” and “… it had been freshly smoked,” at which point Shingleton told deputies that “she did not smoke with the child in the vehicle,” deputies said.

However, Shingleton admitted to “smoking prior to picking the child up,” and that “she was a little high” and “admitted to using hydrocodone around noon” that day, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies also learned that the vehicle which Shingleton had been driving had no insurance and that the registration did not match it, nor did Shingleton have a valid operator’s permit, deputies said.

Shingleton has been charged with having no insurance and no operators, as well as receiving a charge for child neglect. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $2,000 bond.