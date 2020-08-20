Woman receives drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential source with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department

MONONGAH, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential source with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Courtney Miller

In a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 19, deputies stated that during a series of investigations into sales of controlled substances in Marion County, a controlled buy of methamphetamine was performed.

During the buy, a confidential source with the sheriff’s department purchased methamphetamine from Courtney Miller, 35, of Monongah, deputies said.

The money used to purchase the methamphetamine during this controlled buy was also provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $11,024 bond.