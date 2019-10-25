Woman sentenced for role in a drug distribution operation in Monongalia Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown woman was sentenced for her role in a drug distribution operation in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Haley Hunt

Haley Hunt, 27, of Morgantown, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 2 years in federal prison for her involvement in a heroin, oxycodone and cocaine distribution operation.

Hunt pled guilty to one count of unlawful use of communication facility in February 2019. Hunt admitted to using a phone to help distribute a controlled substance in April 2018 in Monongalia County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, investigated. The United States Marshal Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case. Hunt is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.