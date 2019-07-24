Woman’s Club of Fairmont plans to host Woman’s, Girls and Little Pearls tea party

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Members of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont will be inviting those young & old to participate in the first ever Ladies, Pearls and Little Girls tea party.

“For our afternoon tea we are going to be serving by our members a three course meal. So the first course will be tea sandwiches, and the second course will be scones and fruits, and then the third course will be sweets,” said Sue Garcia, chairperson of the tea party.

“The historic woman’s club that was built in 1902 and started as the home of the woman’s club in 1938, what it was like during those times. The ladies did eat one glass dishes, with real silverware and real linen napkins and real linen table cloths. It will be a beautiful time of remembering,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, member of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont.

The tea party will shine a light on the rich history behind tea parties, while giving guests a chance to network through games and a tour the mansion.

The tea party will take place this Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fleming Mansion in Fairmont.

Tickets are set for $20 for Adults, $10 for first girl and $5 for additional guests.

Limited seating is available. For more information about the tea you can call Sue Garcia at (304)-363-1254 or (304)-627-7668.