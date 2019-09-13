Women out number men in the WVU Law Class of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University made history when the College of Law, in existence since 1878, was one of the first law schools in the nation to admit female students.

The first woman to graduate from the WVU College of Law was Agnes Westbrook Morrison of Wheeling, in 1895.

Now the WVU Law Class of 2022 is making history again by women making up a majority of the class by 53 percent, which is the highest rate at the college in at least a decade.

“Law schools have really made a lot of good progress over the four decades or so and we now are really proud to have classes 50/50 of men and women.” Gregory Bowman,

William J. Maier, Jr. Dean

Professor of Law

The academic credentials from the incoming class are also higher from previous years: