Wood County man charged after traveling to Bridgeport for sex with 15-year-old girl, officers say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Wood County man has been charged after traveling to Bridgeport to have sex with a 15-year-old girl, officers said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Bridgeport Police Department, Between the dates of April 15 and Sept. 23, Steven Lockhart, 56, of Davisville, made contact with “what he believed to be a 15 year-old female” through a social media application.

Steven Lockhart

On April 23, Lockhart began to have conversations with the person whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl that were “sexual in nature” and he “talked about wanting to meet the female for sex,” officers said.

During the conversations, Lockhart sent pictures of his genitals; the contact between Lockhart and the female continued until Sept. 23 when Lockhart “set up to meet the 15-year-old female for sex” in Bridgeport, according to the complaint.

Officers arrested Lockhart in Bridgeport and then conducted an interview, during which Lockhart “admitted that he knew she was 15 and that he travelled[sic] from his residence” … “to have sex with the female,” officers said.

Lockhart has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.