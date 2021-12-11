FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Woodlawn Cemetery is offering tours of the restored Manor called the superintendent’s house and chapel for a fee of ten dollars.

Participants were able to see furnishings and artifacts that include some items from the former superintendents who lived there. Two floors of this traditional four-square building was constructed in the mid-1920s.

Volunteers and members of the Woodlawn Board were on hand to welcome visitors and answer questions about the property.

“Right now, it is loved, it is very loved. People have donated the furniture and everything in it and they are welcome to come to tours. And they are welcome if they do have someone to be buried here that they can have a memorial service,” said Nancy Bickerstaff, President of Woodlaw Cemetery.

The Woodlawn Office building was also on the tour where participants were able to see maps, original architectural drawings and historical artifacts including burial records dating to the late 1870s. This office features a series of storyboards about Woodlawn’s heritage.

“We’ve had different people here, Leadership Marion. Different groups have come; Fairmont City Council has been here, some county commissioners. But this one is like a inaugural one and the weather has stopped us a lot,” Bickerstaff said. “The neighborhood, we get shout outs from the neighborhood, they are so happy. The grass and weeds were growing in the gutters, there was boarded up windows, it looked like, horrible, horrible. And all the homes around here are pretty well taken care of. And this is a black and white community, there is all ethnic backgrounds and they’re lovely people. This neighborhood has been so kind to Woodlawn Cemetery.”

During the tour, attendees were provided tea and refreshments and a guide to locations of prominent burials in the historic district, which visitors are allowed to explore on their own. All proceeds benefit continued historic preservation at this cemetery which is on the National Registry of Historic Places.