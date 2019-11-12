Workforce Development hosts annual Lunch and Learn for National Apprenticeship Week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Tuesday was the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s fifth annual lunch and learn for National Apprenticeship Week.

The lunch and learn is held every year to help manufacture companies apply for registered apprenticeship programs.

Coordinator of Workforce Development Lucinda Curry said her team has partnered with other organizations to get the word out about apprenticeship.

“We all partner together to help employers to help meet there workforce needs whether its new hire or up-scaling incumbent workers, or getting new contracts, and learning new skills so they can get those contracts,” said Curry.

There are two more lunch and learn events later this week. Click here for more information about upcoming events.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories