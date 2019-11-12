Workforce Development hosts annual Lunch and Learn for National Apprenticeship Week

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Tuesday was the Robert C. Byrd Institute’s fifth annual lunch and learn for National Apprenticeship Week.

The lunch and learn is held every year to help manufacture companies apply for registered apprenticeship programs.

Coordinator of Workforce Development Lucinda Curry said her team has partnered with other organizations to get the word out about apprenticeship.

“We all partner together to help employers to help meet there workforce needs whether its new hire or up-scaling incumbent workers, or getting new contracts, and learning new skills so they can get those contracts,” said Curry.

There are two more lunch and learn events later this week. Click here for more information about upcoming events.