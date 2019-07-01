World-Class Fireworks is selling 2019’s most popular firework for Independence Day celebrations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Independence Day is just right around the corner and firework distributors are setting up their tents selling fireworks.

World Class Fireworks said they have fireworks that will amaze the oldest to the youngest person. They also stated they love seeing families picking out their fireworks and engaging with them while also discussing safety and its importance.

“As far as families and that aspect, they need to make sure they’re watching and keeping an eye on their young ones and especially themselves if they’re partying or involving other outside curricular activities,” said Kevin Marcum, Tent Manager of World Class Fireworks.

The most sold firework currently is the Excalibur, which is a mortar round with effects and display lots of colors, while the Goliath is the second most sold firework in 2019.

“You have to try and maintain visuals on everything and make sure everything is up to par. You have to meet certain codes in aspects of city ordinances,” said Marcum.

World-Class Fireworks also has fireworks packaged in a bundle with and assorted variety.

“It (the bundles) has stuff for the bigger kids to adults, and then some small things for the small kids. We have Roman Candles, snaps. I mean anything you can think of I can guarantee I can have it,” said Marcum.

World Class Fireworks has their tent set up on Old Bridgeport Hill and are also located in Fairmont, Mannington, and Shinnston.