At least 1 person dead in Vienna apartment building blast

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian firefighters say they have found a body at a residential building in Vienna following a suspected gas explosion.

Vienna fire service spokesman Christian Feiler said Thursday that the female body was found overnight inside the house, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Feiler said rescuers using cameras to inspect the rubble also located what appeared to be a second person who showed no signs of life, and they were working to recover that person.

Fourteen people were injured, two of them seriously, in the blast Wednesday afternoon that blew a hole in the building.

Forty-two people were registered as living in the building’s 22 apartments.