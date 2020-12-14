Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

World
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories