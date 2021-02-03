Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

World
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories