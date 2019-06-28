Dutch police find missing 12-year-old girl, arrest American

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police who issued an amber alert for a missing 12-year-old girl found her Friday in a hotel with a 49-year-old American, who was arrested.

Police spokesman Roland Ekkers said that “on a first glance we didn’t see any wounds” on the girl, but added that she would undergo further checks by a physician.

Police later said she had been reunited with her family.

Police issued the alert Thursday evening after the girl failed to return home from school in the port city of Rotterdam.

On Friday, police took the unusual step of publishing photos of a man they said was suspected of involvement in her disappearance.

Hours later, Rotterdam police tweeted that the girl and the man, whose identity wasn’t released, had been found together in a hotel in the city.

Ekkers said officers who specialize in dealing with trauma were talking to the girl about what happened to her while she was missing.

____

This story has been corrected to reflect that the suspect’s age is 49, not 50 as earlier stated by police.