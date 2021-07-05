Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

World
Posted: / Updated:

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Monday started a three-day visit to Germany that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute after landing at Berlin’s airport at the beginning of Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013.

In persistent rain, they were received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace. They are also expected to visit Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week’s visit.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima were last in Germany in 2019, when they visited the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin. The king has some German roots — his father, Prince Claus, was German-born.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories