Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

German shipping firm: 8 crew seized by pirates off Cameroon

World
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German shipping company says pirates have abducted eight crew members from one of its vessels off the coast of West Africa.

Shipping company MC-Schiffahrt said on its website that pirates attacked the MarMalaita late Wednesday while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon. The Hamburg-based company said it has assembled an emergency response team and is working with “all relevant authorities” to free its crew.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that three Russians were among those seized, citing information coming from the seaman recruiting agency Marlow Navigation of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories