German train drivers to stage third strike over pay

Passengers wait for their onward journey, which is delayed due to a strike by the train drivers’ union GDL, at Cologne central station, Germany Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The union extended its strike for better working conditions from freight transport to passenger transport in the morning hours. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing German train drivers said Monday that its members will launch a third strike this week in an escalating pay dispute with the country’s biggest rail company.

The GDL union said freight train drivers will walk out on Wednesday evening, followed by passenger train drivers early Thursday. The strike is due to last until 2 a.m. on Sept. 7, making it the longest in the current round of labor negotiations.

The union wants state-owned Deutsche Bahn to give drivers and other rail staff a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($700). It has rejected the company’s offers to date.

The strike will affect travelers returning from summer vacation in several German states.