Hong Kong protesters, police ready for another likely clash

Riot police stand behind shields as they face off protesters in Yuen Long district in Hong Kong on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Police in Hong Kong used tear gas against protesters Saturday who defied authorities’ warnings not to march in a neighborhood where six days earlier a mob apparently targeting demonstrators brutally attacked people in a commuter rail station. (AP Photo/Bobby Yip)

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters and police are preparing for a likely showdown in central Hong Kong, one day after clashes led to 11 arrests and left at least two dozen injured in an outlying district toward the border with mainland China.

A rally has been called for Sunday afternoon at Chater Garden, an urban park in the financial district. Police have denied a request to march about 2 kilometers (1.4 miles) west to Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park, but at least some of the demonstrators may still try to push forward.

Hong Kong has been wracked by protests for seven weeks, as opposition to an extradition bill has morphed into demands for the resignation of the city’s leader and a broader push for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.