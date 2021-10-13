Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

World
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories