Israeli couple is home after weeklong detention in Turkey

Israeli national Mordi Oknin, center, stands on the balcony hours after he and his wife Natalie arrive to their home in Modiin, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The couple has been released by Turkey after being arrested for espionage last week for taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

MODIIN, Israel (AP) — An Israeli couple held by Turkey on suspicion of espionage returned home on Thursday after they were released from a weeklong detention.

Mordi and Natalie Oknin arrived to their home in central Israel where they were greeted by family and a crowd of reporters. From the family’s balcony, Natalie thanked all those involved in securing their release.

A statement by Israel’s prime minister and foreign minister earlier announced the release and also expressed gratitude to the president and government of Turkey.

There was no official statement from Turkish officials. Turkey’s private DHA news agency reported that a Turkish citizen who was arrested along with the couple was also released.

The couple was arrested for espionage last week after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul, Turkey’s official news agency reported at the time.

Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained the three individuals after a tip-off from an employee working in a radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The employee claimed the couple had been taking photographs of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nearby home from the tower’s restaurant.

They were formally arrested and awaiting trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid denied after the detention that the couple worked for an Israeli agency.

Once robust regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have been at a nadir during Erdogan’s rule, during which the Turkish leader has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. The couple’s arrest threatened to further weaken the relationship, but Israeli officials said the incident showed that the countries’ diplomatic channels remained intact.

___

Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.