Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Italian amusement park monorail falls off track, 7 injured

World
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.

None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.

Police were investigating the cause.

After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories