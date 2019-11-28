Malta PM faces call to resign; aide arrested in murder probe

Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech is accompanied by police during a search of his yacht at the dock of Portomaso, Malta, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Fenech was arrested Wednesday, then released on police bail late Thursday as investigators try to find a mastermind of the 2017 murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia on the small island nation. (AP Photo/stringer)

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Malta’s prime minister to resign as the investigation into the assassination of a leading journalist struck at the heart of his government.

Police have arrested Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri for questioning as a person of interest in the murder of popular reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The investigation has moved swiftly since a Maltese businessman was arrested on a private yacht trying to flee Malta last week.

Muscat refused Thursday to comment on Schembri’s arrest and other developments in the fast-evolving case, saying he would do so only when the investigations are over.

Thousands of angry protesters have demonstrated for five nights outside Muscat’s office demanding his resignation. In Parliament Wednesday, the opposition demanded Muscat step down on, but he refused.