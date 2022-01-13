NASA & NOAA release 2021 information on climate disasters, global temperature

Natural disasters like the wildfires that ran through California and expected to continue with the current trend.

(WBOY) – The Nation Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) held a teleconference on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. to share their assessment of the global temperature and climate trends for 2021.

Throughout 2021, there were 20 disasters that exceeded a billion dollars in damage. In total, there was $145 billion in damage, the highest amount on record.

The disasters claimed the lives of 688 people, the highest number in a decade.

In 2021, North America has its seventh warmest year on record.

“We’ve seen about a 1.5 degree temperature increase, and that doesn’t sound like a lot, but we’ve already seen with that the more intense heat, we’re seeing more droughts, we’re seeing more extreme precipitation, so as long as we continue to increase the greenhouse gas emissions, we can expect to see similar weather patterns continue into the future,” said NASA Research Scientist, Emma Knowland.

West Virginia’s largest contribution to greenhouse gas emissions comes from power plants, and petroleum and natural gas systems.

The teleconference can be found on NOAA’s website.