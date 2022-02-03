Polish president proposes abolishing disputed court chamber

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda said Thursday he is sending to parliament for approval a draft law that would abolish a top court’s disciplinary chamber in order to end a bitter dispute with the European Union.

“We don’t need this dispute,” Duda said, stressing Poland is going through a difficult time at home and internationally.

Duda proposed closing the controversial court chamber, where most judges were appointed with the government’s backing, and replacing it with a new, smaller body tasked with professional vetting of judges.

He said his legislative proposal was a tool for the government to end the dispute with the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, over the Supreme Court.

Duda is politically aligned with Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party, but it was unclear whether he was acting with the government’s approval and whether the government would agree to his proposal.

The European Court of Justice said last year that the Disciplinary Chamber of Poland’s Supreme Court existed in violation of EU laws, ordered its suspension and fined Poland 1 million euros for each day the chamber continues to operate. The chamber has suspended some judges critical of the right-wing government and of its moves to take political control of Poland’s judiciary.

The government, which shaped the chamber, refuses to comply or pay.

The EU is considering freezing disbursement of Poland’s share of pandemic relief money because of the judicial dispute.

Duda urged that the draft law should proceed through parliament fast. It needs to get approval from both chambers of parliament and from the government before he can sign it into law.