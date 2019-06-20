Spanish police raid ‘narcoflats’ in Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Police in Barcelona say that around one thousand officers are searching dozens of city center establishments that are believed to be used in the trafficking and consumption of drugs.

A spokeswoman for police in the Spanish region of Catalonia said Thursday that the raids are aimed at dismantling a criminal organization suspected of relying on illegal street alcohol sales to also distribute drugs consumed in what are locally known as “narcoflats.”

She said national, regional and local police agents are working together to conduct some 35 expected raids near the city’s port and the central Ciutat Vella district. The spokeswoman wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports.

Barcelona residents have long complained of the number of flats used for illicit drug dealing and consumption, mostly of heroin.

A crackdown last year led to dozens of arrests.