RIVERTON, W.Va. -- For the first time since her daughter’s disappearance on March 12th, Arlene Shelton stepped out onto the top of Spruce Knob. Twice before she searched for Cassie on trails lower down the mountain. Now, she said she comes to the top but hoped she didn't find anything.

“I hope as a mom that I don’t come across something like that," said Shelton. "I don’t know what I would do if I did.”