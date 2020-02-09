Trains, flights, ferries cancelled as high winds batter UK

A plane flies in front of the moon as seen from Richmond Park in London, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Trains, flights and ferries have been cancelled and weather warnings issued across the United Kingdom and in northern Europe as a storm with winds expected to reach hurricane levels batters the region.

Storm Ciara, named by the Met Office national weather agency, was expected to bring winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) as well as heavy rains. The agency has issued 22 emergency flood warnings and 149 flood watch alerts.

At least 10 rail companies in Britain have sent out “do not travel” warnings, and nearly 20 others have told passengers to expect delays as the strong winds are expected to damage electrical wires and clutter train tracks with broken tree limbs and other debris.

London’s Heathrow Airport and several airlines decided to consolidate flights Sunday to reduce the number that would be cancelled by heavy winds. British Airways was offering to rebook customers for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines cancelled some flights.

The Humber Bridge near Hull in northern England restricted traffic due to the high winds, banning high-sided trucks and camper vehicles. High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel several trips.

A 10-k run in London that was expected to draw 25,000 participants was also cancelled.

Across the Channel, Germany’s national railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, said it was canceling long-distance trains to destinations most at risk from the storm, including Emden and Norddeich in Germany’s northwestern corner, the northern city of Kiel and the North Sea island of Sylt.

A German soccer league match between title challenger Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne, set for Sunday afternoon, was called off because of concerns that fans could have trouble getting home. The storm is known as “Sabine” in Germany.