FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- The Marion County Humane Society turned the clock back to the 1960's on Saturday. 52 years to the weekend of the legendary Woodstock festival, "Woofstock" hit the Wave-Tech Park in Fairmont.

Live music played in the pavilion at the park throughout the afternoon, with a number of local bands stepping up to the stage. Around the pavilion, vendors and tents lined up next to one another. Crafts and food were available for both humans and pets. In addition, there was a tent up for animals to get their rabies vaccine. For people that came to the event without an animal and were looking to fill that void, there were a few pets up for adoption that could be adopted right there.