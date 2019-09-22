UK Labour chief Corbyn: I will serve full term if made PM

World
Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, insists he would serve a full term as prime minister if his party wins the next general election, which is widely expected to take place in the next few months.

Countering speculation that the 70-year-old is considering standing down, Corbyn told the BBC on Sunday that he would lead Labour into the next election.

Asked if he would serve a full term, Corbyn said: “Of course.”

Corbyn is at Labour’s annual conference in the southern English city of Brighton. The gathering has been overshadowed by an attempt by a close ally of Corbyn’s to oust his deputy Tom Watson, a move that was abandoned after Corbyn intervened.

Watson has upset many of Corbyn’s left-wing supporters by seeking to make Labour an anti-Brexit party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories