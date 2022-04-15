(WBOY) – Russian shelling damaged 30 houses in a town in Ukraine earlier this week; a puppy was rescued from the rubble two days later and reunited with its elderly owner.

Footage released by Ukrainian officials on April 13 shows the moment the puppy was pulled alive from the rubble of a destroyed home in southeast Ukraine and reunited with its elderly owner.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) had reported on April 11 that shelling had damaged 30 houses in the Mikhailivka Pokrovsky district of Donetsk.

The footage, posted by Donetsk Regional Police two days later, shows rescue workers digging through rubble with their hands, lifting a puppy out to safety, and handing the dog to its thankful owner, who also survived the attack.

The SES said both the puppy and its 77-year-old owner were in good condition after receiving medical care at the scene.

Storyful contributed to this report.