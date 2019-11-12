Wreaths across america at West Virginia national cemetery 2019

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Wreaths Across America is back, and accepting donations once again for this holiday season.

There are 5,348 total veterans buried in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Their goal in 2019 is to be able to place a wreath on every headstone this year. There has only been one known time that’s been able to happy. They are about half way to their goal, and have 2,769 wreaths to go. You can go to their website and sponsor a wreath for only $10.00.

Cliff VanGlider, the location coordinator for the cemetery, loves this event because it gives them an opportunity to honor those lost soldiers who defended our country so courageously.

“I have people call me all the time. People that live in Texas, and in other states their family members are buried here and they cant make it in to see them. So, we honor them and honor their families,” VanGilder said. “Remember, honor, and teach. That’s what Wreath’s Across America is about. We remember them, we honor them, and we wanna teach the children to do the same.”

Donating is open up until December 2nd. Any donations after that date will go into next years wreaths. Your can donate and sponsor a wreath on their website by clicking here.

There will be a ceremony held along with a wreath laying on December 14.