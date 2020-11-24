Wreaths Across America is in need of donations

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Wreaths Across America has been raising money to cover the Grafton National cemetery, and there are only five more days to donate.

With COVID-19 affecting the number of staff members and delivery trucks, fundraising has been a challenge this year. The organization has begun to reach out to businesses all over North Central West Virginia to help donate to cover the cemetery.

Wreaths Across America Coordinator Cliff VanGilder

The mission is to ensure no veteran’s name is forgotten during the holidays. Wreaths Across America has the common goal to teach everyone from adults to the younger generation to see and understand the impact of what soldiers sacrificed.

“All the hero’s there have done so much for this country. They have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and they have done their time for their country, fighting wars, fighting for what freedoms we have today,” said Wreaths Across America Coordinator Cliff VanGilder. “It’s great to remember them, so we honor them, and we like to teach our kids to do the same.”

Wreath breakdown:

Individual : $15 (1 Wreath)

: $15 (1 Wreath) Family : $60 (4 Wreaths)

: $60 (4 Wreaths) Small Business : $150 (10 Wreaths)

: $150 (10 Wreaths) Cooperate: $1,500 (100 Wreaths)

The specific location identification number for the NCWV area is WVNCGR and the fundraising group identification number is WV0077

For more information on how to donation, visit the organization’s website here.