WV American Legion Post 13 Hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg honored Flag Day and the nation’s colors with a flag retirement ceremony. A prayer was held over the flags to be retired Friday with veteran men and women in attendance paying their respect in observance.

The post said they’re proud of the community bringing the flags to them for a proper retirement. Members said they have received an overwhelming number of flags that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

If you have a flag that is tattered and unfit to fly and want to retire, you can do so by dropping it off to American Legion Post 13 in Clarksburg.