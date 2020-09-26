WV archery and crossbow season begins Saturday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s archery and crossbow season begins Saturday, Sept. 26.

As West Virginia’s archery and crossbow season begins, the Division of Natural Resources reminds hunters to be safe, get their license and purchase any necessary stamps. Stamps must be purchased before the season begins.

“Most hunters are already out in the woods practicing their shot and scouting the area they want to hunt, so we want to remind folks to be smart and safe out there and to respect game laws and other hunting regulations,” said WVDNR Law Enforcement Lt. Warren Goodson.

Archery and crossbow seasons for deer and bear open statewide on Saturday. The wild boar season is open only in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. Hunters should also note that crossbows cannot be used to hunt deer in Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming Counties, except for those who have a Class Y/YY permit.

“These rules are in place to protect hunters and make sure wild game is humanely harvested,” Goodson said. “A lot of hunting incidents occur when hunters aren’t being safe or paying attention, so we always encourage people to be mindful of their surroundings and use a harness and fall restraint system if they’re going to hunt from a tree stand.”