ELKINS, W.Va. – Bridgeport native and West Virginia author Diana Johnson spoke to the citizens at the 79th annual American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State on June 16.

Johnson said she thinks the bond between women is under-celebrated and under-produced, and also that it’s time that people understand the power there. She mentioned how COVID has taken a toll on the younger population, and as a result, she said some people have low expectations for the upcoming generation.

“Everybody’s hopes are so low for this group, and we need to be lifting them up, and reminding them about their incredible power, and it was visible today, and these girls were tearing it up, I love it, so I want to inspire the next generation,” Johnson said.

The citizens of Girls State will be presented with awards at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.