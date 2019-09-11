WV Brownfields Conference and Main Street training underway in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2019 WV Brownfields Conference and Main Street/ON TRAC training was underway Wednesday in Morgantown.

The event aims to bring together both organizations to work towards revitalizing both brownfield sites and communities around the state.

Organizers said many communities face difficulties when trying to rehab those sites, and they hope the conference makes it easier.

“So it’s scary because it’s overwhelming and that’s what makes them so tough. But by bringing everyone together to talk about them, then you overlap all the skill sets and it becomes less overwhelming,” said Patrick Kirby, director of the Northern WV Brownfields Center.

The conference continues through Thursday afternoon.

