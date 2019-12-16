WV caring holds annual holiday open house sale

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Caring shop had its annual open house sale for costumers. Every year they thanks the community for their donations all year long in a huge Christmas open house sale where items are 50% off.

Throughout the year, people donate clothing, kitchen supplies, books, anything at all for the store to sell. All the money the store makes goes directly to helping hospice patients in WV Caring.

Every year, the store does a resale open house to thank all the people in the community for the generous donations all year long. Deborah Markley works in the store and explained without the kind donations to the store they wouldn’t be able to raise the money to donate to their patients.

“They support us through their donations, and all the sales from the donations we get go right back in our patient care, and helps us support our patients in West Virginia Caring,” said Markley.

If you were unable to take advantage of the sale today, they will be keeping everything 50% off sale going on through Christmas.

Everyone from WV Caring wanted to say a special thanks to everyone and merry Christmas, and happy new year.