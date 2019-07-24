WV Congressional delegation asks President Trump for disaster declaration following June floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV-1), Alex Mooney (R-WV-2) and Carol Miller (R-WV-3), all wrote a letter to President Trump to express their full support for Governor Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the state of West Virginia. On June 29, up to five inches of rain fell, causing flash floods and evacuations in five counties.

You can read full letter below:

Dear Mr. President:

As members of the West Virginia Congressional Delegation, we write to support Governor Jim Justice and his request for a federal disaster declaration for the State of West Virginia after heavy thunderstorms drenched the eastern region of our state. Flash flooding, caused by severe weekend thunderstorms caused significant damage to infrastructure, homes, personal property and businesses in Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Tucker and Randolph counties, on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A heavy downpour of rain began in the late evening hours on June 29th, dumping up to 5 inches of rain in several hours. The quick onset of rain sparked flash floods and hasty evacuations throughout the northeastern counties in West Virginia. While no injuries have been reported, many homes have been severely damaged, roadways washed out and businesses flooded.

To access federal disaster aid, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has made a request for a declaration of a major disaster for the State of West Virginia. This request was submitted July 17, 2019, under the provisions of Section 401 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, 42 U.S.C. §§ 5121-5208 (Stafford Act). We respectfully request that you review this request for all categories of Public Assistance for Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Tucker, and Randolph counties expeditiously, and give it all appropriate consideration.

We commend the tireless efforts that local citizens and first responders who have worked diligently to assist in rescue recovery efforts, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support that they will need to recover.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.