WV Department of Education hosts conferences for Graduation 20/20

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Wednesday, educators and transition coaches attended the West Virginia Capacity Building Institute for Career and College Preparation at the Morgantown Marriot at Waterfront Place.

Conferences were sponsored by West Virginia Department of Rehabilitation Services and the West Virginia Department of Education. Both share a vision to prepare students for post-secondary education success. The institute is one of many efforts to create broader and more effective streams of service among state agencies.

“It’s really important for our community to understand that just because our students have disabilities, they are very capable of doing any kind of work. And given the chance and opportunity we feel like with Graduation 20/20 it’s putting those students out there, that they’re going to be able to have those opportunities that they have not had in the past,” said Debbie Harless, Coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Education, Office of Special Education.

Officials with the department of education say they are proud of the graduation rate and it has risen 13.9-percent.