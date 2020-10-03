WV Department of Education issues state map on Saturday; 2 counties fall from green to orange, 3 counties in gold

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education issued its state map for school activities on Saturday.

It’s not all good news for north central West Virginia, as some counties fall out of the green.

According to their release, Harrison and Upshur Counties are both listed as orange. This means any athletic competitions are off for the next week, and teams can only participate in conditioning exercises.

Randolph, Barbour, and Doddridge Counties are all listed as gold, which means games can only be played in-county or against other gold schools.

The remainder of the region is listed as green.

Stay tuned with WBOY 12News SportZone, to follow how this will affect sports.