WV DHHR confirms 347 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 347 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 157 new cases and six additional deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 12, there have been a total of 478,580 (+7,063) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,521 (+347) total cases and 265 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Jackson County and a 74-year old male from Marion County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy and can be minimized if we all practice safe measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

According to the DHHR website, there are 3,031 (+175) active cases and 9,225 (+321) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (866), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (104), Cabell (647), Calhoun (22), Clay (30), Doddridge (17), Fayette (450), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (95), Hancock (137), Hardy (75), Harrison (318), Jackson (226), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (1,934), Lewis (37), Lincoln (137), Logan (537), Marion (240), Marshall (138), Mason (124), McDowell (79), Mercer (373), Mineral (149), Mingo (297), Monongalia (1,661), Monroe (143), Morgan (44), Nicholas (64), Ohio (325), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (56), Preston (142), Putnam (393), Raleigh (412), Randolph (230), Ritchie (9), Roane (39), Summers (28), Taylor (113), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (58), Wayne (313), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (330), Wyoming (76).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.