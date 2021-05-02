WV DHHR confirms 420 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 420 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on May 2.

The DHHR confirmed 370 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional death in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,735,731 (+9,224) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 153,918 (+420) total cases and 2,686 (+7) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 93-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Lincoln County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 63-year old female from Marion County and a 67-year old female from Brooke County.

“The length of this pandemic may cause some of us to grow weary of continued prevention practices. But for all families who have lost a loved one, each day it continues bears a painful reminder of someone loved who was lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must stop COVID-19 by working toward increased vaccination for community immunity in West Virginia.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,060 active cases and 143,759 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,122), Boone (1,965), Braxton (898), Brooke (2,169), Cabell (8,595), Calhoun (284), Clay (473), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,375), Gilmer (791), Grant (1,266), Greenbrier (2,748), Hampshire (1,765), Hancock (2,761), Hardy (1,501), Harrison (5,591), Jackson (2,021), Jefferson (4,526), Kanawha (14,657), Lewis (1,157), Lincoln (1,443), Logan (3,034), Marion (4,322), Marshall (3,374), Mason (1,983), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,722), Mineral (2,817), Mingo (2,510), Monongalia (9,115), Monroe (1,112), Morgan (1,137), Nicholas (1,592), Ohio (4,141), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (857), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,846), Putnam (5,025), Raleigh (6,626), Randolph (2,531), Ritchie (691), Roane (602), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (523), Tyler (687), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,009), Webster (471), Wetzel (1,284), Wirt (406), Wood (7,687), Wyoming (1,962).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hampshire County in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 777,074 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 622,595 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.