WV Division of Forestry dispatches crew to guard against wildfires in Oregon

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Forestry (WV DOF) has dispatched a 20-person crew to Oregon to assist in guarding against the risk of wildfires, according to a release from the WV DOF.

“Oregon expects to experience lightning during the next couple of days,” said Deputy State Fire Manager Jeremy Jones. “The lightning strikes may start wildfires.”

On Friday, the team traveled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to join four other Mid-Atlantic firefighting crews, according to the release. The team will then fly to Oregon where they will be assigned fire duties. The release stated that a tour of duty on a fire line typically lasts 14 days.

The operation in Oregon marks the first time the WV DOF fire team has been dispatched in 2019. The WV DOF dispatched firefighters to Michigan in 2018 and to other states four times in 2017, according to the release.

“The West Virginia Division of Forestry is trained and ready to aid other areas of the country when necessary,” said State Forester Barry Cook. “States can more effectively save lives and protect property by working together and sharing resources.”

The release also said that state fire crew members are trained in firefighting and to meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group Standards.