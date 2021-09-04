WV Division of Natural Resources to recognize two areas in Canaan Valley Resort

Sky and clouds reflecting in river surrounded by natural grasslands in Canaan Valley Resort State Resort

DAVIS, W.Va. — On Sept. 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold a designation announcement with Canaan Valley Resort to recognize two areas within Canaan Valley Resort State Park.

The event will be held at the Bearpaw Lodge in the Canaan Valley Resort Ski Area at 10 a.m. Tours of the area will be provided.

The areas will be some of the first to be designated into the West Virginia Natural Areas Program. The program “seeks to protect areas under West Virginia Division of Natural Resources administration and ownership that possess significant natural importance in the conservation of the state’s – and in many cases the world’s – rarest plant and animal species.”

The two areas, the Canaan Valley Wetlands and Bald Knob, will receive this designation due to the presence of rare plants and animals as well as their own special features.

Sites selected for the program receive resources to improve conservation efforts on top of educational and scientific purposes.

More information can be found at at 1-800-622-4121 or by visiting the Canaan Resort website at www.CanaanResort.com.