WV DMV extends driver’s licenses through end of 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — If your driver’s license has expired since the COVID-19 pandemic began, you have a few more months to renew. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 they are extending expiration dates until the end of the year.

According to a release, expiration dates from March 1 and later are extended until Dec. 31, 2020. This includes any driver’s license, instruction permit, graduated license (level 1, 2, or 3) or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). It also includes West Virginia Identification cards.

Vehicle transactions were not included with the extension. Those still expire on Sept. 30.

West Virginians are encouraged to use the DMV’s online services at dmv.wv.gov to renew online. Local kiosks can also be used. Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards or the new issue of a driver’s license of ID card may be made by visiting go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.

